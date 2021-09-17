How Malditas skipper Inna Palacios ensures Fil-foreign players connect to their roots

HOPES and expectations are high for the Malditas as they head on to the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Uzbekistan.



The national team's 22-female lineup — dubbed by some as the best roster ever assembled — is composed of goalkeepers Inna Palacios, Olivia Davis McDaniel, Isabelle Manapao, defenders Hali Long, Ryley Bugay, Sofia Henderson, Chelo Hodges, Tara Shelton, and Patricia Tomanon.





Also completing the lineup are midfielders Sara Castaneda, Anicka Castaneda, Malea Cesar, Charisa Lemoran, Rocelle Mendano, Camille Rodriguez, Alyssa Ube, Camille Wilson, Tahnai Annis, and Jessica Miclat, and forwards Alisha Del Ocampo, Arianna LePage, and Chandler McDaniel.



Vying for the lone spot in Group F, they will jumpstart their journey facing Nepal and HongKong in the coming weeks.

How the Malditas are preparing for the AFC qualifiers

Head coach Marlon Maro is certain the squad will perform well, having seen them train in a two-month camp held in Irvine, California.



Confident, but not complacent, team captain Inna Palacios shared how difficult it has been for the girls to come together as a team under a global pandemic.



Half of the team is composed of overseas-based Pinays who have yet to visit their home camp in the PH.

Continue reading below ↓

"It's a challenge having to be far from the Philippines and not having the camp there. Isually, we tell our Fil-foreign players that they will really learn about the culture they're representing [when we train at home], but we're here in California," Palacios, long-time captain, said.But Palacios doesn't mind going the extra mile for her team."We make sure on Sundays we teach them. From the food we eat, the songs the coaches had to make us perform, those kinds of things. We did all the bondings we could to share the culture the best way we could as well," she shared.The women's football team will play their first match tomorrow, Saturday, against Nepal.

