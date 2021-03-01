People

New home: Vic Manuel, Chris Banchero snap photo with Coach Topex

by Kate Reyes
A day ago

IT'S DOWN to business for new Phoenix players Vic Manuel and Chris Banchero.

But first, of course, a photo for the 'gram.

The two new Fuel Masters documented their first practice day with the team by taking a photo with coach Topex Robinson in the Fuel Masters' practice place, Upper Deck in Ortigas.

"My first practice as Fuel Masters," the 6-foot-4 bruiser wrote on Instagram.

It was all smiles for the former Alaska Ace, standing alongside Robinson and Banchero.

    Manuel was traded to Phoenix last week for Brian Heruela, as well as Phoenix's slots in the first and second round of the upcoming draft, as well as the team's 2021 first round pick,

    Meanwhile, Banchero was obtained by Phoenix in the big trade that sent Calvin Abueva to Magnolia two weeks ago.

