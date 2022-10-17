Tyler Tio's curious basketball journey from Xavier to Ateneo to PBA

FOR someone who has played basketball most his life, Tyler Tio’s road to organized hoops still came by accident.

The Phoenix rookie sensation’s first sport was swimming, taking lessons as a kid, before focusing on basketball while being around his dad, Jun, and older brother, Tristan, in a household where hoops was always on TV.

How Tyler Tio got into basketball

Then as a 9-year-old Grade 3 student at Xavier, Tyler would wait for his mom to pick him up from school in San Juan when fate one day brought him to a Xavier Basketball Academy session – still in school uniform.

“Late ako sinusundo ng mom ko, so nagkataon lang na may XBA, and then nakisali lang ako. Naka-black leather shoes, khaki pants, polo pa ako,” Tio recalled with a smile. “And the coach allowed me to play.”

Tio played good enough for the coach to recommend him to the varsity team, which he became a part of on the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tristan, who played grade school varsity during his time, also acted as Tyler’s mentor apart from his varsity coach.

“After every game, he would tell me what I did wrong, what I can improve on, and the stuff I did well,” Tyler, the youngest of three siblings, said. “Very supportive family in terms of them watching all my games growing up. So ganado din ako maglaro for my family because they’re always there.”

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Eventually starring for Xavier in high school, Tio earned college offers from University of the Philippines, La Salle, San Beda, and Ateneo.

Going as far as inviting him to train with them at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas, the Blue Eagles got Tio’s commitment.

“That was a big part in my decision,” Tio said, adding his brother and sister also studied at Ateneo and that factored in his move.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nurtured by Tab Baldwin, Tio was content in his role as a spot-up shooter. But playing under the bright lights of the UAAP fueled him to dream bigger.

“Actually back then, I never would’ve dreamed of making it to the pro level, because we were just taking it one step at a time,” Tio said. “Una, make it to the team, then make it to the high school team, and then eventually, to college. And when I was in college, that’s when I really made it my goal to become a professional.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I guess just my love for the game, because I never really saw myself doing anything else after I played in the UAAP,” the management economics graduate continued. “Parang sobrang saya eh to be a basketball player.”

“And obviously, not many people have the chance to play for the schools like that in such a big stage, so I didn’t take it for granted. And at the back of my mind, I was saying I have to make it to the PBA, so I have to do what it takes.”

Now in the PBA, Tio also knows that it’s never too early to prepare for life after the pros.

And growing up in a family of businessmen – his dad is retired from his poultry business in their native La Union, while his mom has a travel agency, Tyler also started to become an entrepreneur even when he was still in college.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tio has a small stake in Amare La Cucina, an Italian restaurant in Kapitolyo, Pasig, which his brother, cousins, and agent PJ Pilares own. Five years in, they’re planning to expand in Megamall.

“Basketball’s not forever,” Tyler said. “You don’t know if you’re going to make it to the next level, so you always have to have a Plan B.”

But the 24-year-old Tio is laser-focused on Plan A.

Finally realizing his PBA dream, the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft is proving he cherishes his situation by showing poise and leadership beyond his years.

Coupled by the trust of coach Topex Robinson who thrust him in the starting lineup right away, the 5-foot-11 combo guard has immediately impressed, leading the Philippine Cup in three-point percentage at 49.1 percent after making 27 of his 55 attempts. He was also second among rookies behind Ato Ular in scoring at 11.7 points per game on top of 2.3 boards and 1.4 assists in 26.3 minutes in the all-Filipino conference.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The departure of Matthew Wright has given Tio the keys to the Phoenix offense in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup, lifting his averages to 16.6 points, five assists, 1.4 rebounds, and one steal in 33.3 minutes in his first five games.

Tio is beyond grateful for the confidence that Robinson has in him.

“I was very surprised,” Tio said. “Because coming into the draft, I was expecting that it wasn’t going to be easy for me. I’m not saying it’s easy now. Obviously, I still have to perform with the opportunity given. But I wasn’t expecting to start right away.”

Robinson had the opposite reaction.

“No doubt,” the Phoenix coach said. “He was somebody I wished I could have and just landed on my lap, so I wasn’t surprised. I know his value coming into the draft. I cannot complain.”

Robinson feels the inquisitive Tio is even making him improve as a coach.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“He’s a blessing to us, to me as a coach. With what he’s achieving, you see somebody who’s also hungry, somebody who challenges me as a coach because he has a lot of questions. He’s just making me better,” Robinson said.

“He keeps me going,” he added. “He keeps me on my toes, not to relax, and he keeps me pushing myself also to be a good teacher to this team.”

Tio is simply making the most of the opportunity that he has received – like what he has done throughout his career.

But getting to where he is now certainly is no accident.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.