Tyler Tio not letting Cone's 'superstar' praise get to his head

TYLER Tio felt flattered being labeled superstar by no less than Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

The Phoenix rookie said it's an honor to be called as such, but it's something that he's not letting get to his head.

See Phoenix pulls off Friday shocker as Ginebra falls flat

"I'm not trying to think about it too much because there's too much work to be done," said Tio after Phoenix stunned Barangay Ginebra, 101-93, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"But definitely an honor if you hear that from coach Tim Cone. Obviously one of the best, if not the best coach here in the Philippines."

Cone made the statement about Tio after he saw him hit nine treys in an exhibition game where the Fuel Masters defeated the Kings.

Tyler Tio and the Fuel Masters move to 10th spot. PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

This time, Tio had 17 points and seven assists against the Kings to help the Fuel Masters notched a second straight win after dropping their first three gamea this conference.

The point guard out of Ateneo said it was by no means an statement game to prove his worth to Cone.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I wouldn't say that. Obviously, I wanted to win and playing against Ginebra is always a big game definitely because of the crowd, of what Ginebra means to the country and our countrymen," said the No. 14 pick in the last draft.

"So definitely it's a big game," he added. "But I wouldn't say it's a statement game though definitely I wanted to win."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.