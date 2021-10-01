Gilas Women gets praise from TnT's trailblazing coach Mau Belen

WITH just two weeks of preparation, the Gilas Pilipinas Women dodged a relegation from the Division A of the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup when they ended their campaign on a high note.

Early Friday morning, Gilas caught fire and beat India, 74-70, to claim its first win and remain in the classification round.

They ended with a seventh-place finish. But for the young squad, it felt like a championship. After all, it's been a tough journey making it to that stage alone.

Among the fans who pulled off an all-nighter in support of them (the final whistle blew at 2:15 a.m., Philippine Time) was Talk 'N Text assistant coach Mau Belen, who's also a trailblazing woman herself.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Mau Belen praises Gilas Women

"This display of resilience and grit by these ladies are what most of our fellow Filipinos go through every day during this pandemic," the first female member of any PBA coaching staff told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓

Belen had been closely following the action of Perlas from the get-go. She revealed that she even reached out to coach Patrick Aquino when they were still practicing.

"I messaged him sharing how we [TNT] prepared during our own bubble training. His response was positive so I hope it helped in some way," she shared.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Prior to joining the staff of Chot Reyes on the Tropang Giga sidelines, coach Mau also handled several female baller squads, including the Assumption College basketball team.

And having seen the feat of Gilas, she could only commend their campaign. Before this, Gilas endured three straight losses in Group B succumbing to powerhouses Australia, China, and Chinese Taipei.

But on the verge of falling out of Group A, they turned the tides around to triumph over India and avoid a relegation.

Continue reading below ↓

Belen continued: "By winning at the end, it gives me joy and hope that we are also near the end [of the pandemic], and we will come out as winners. It's exceptional how they'e come out victorious in the most crucial game of the tournament.

"This is just another testament that future is definitely female. We can't wait how much more we can improve if we have better resources and all-out support."

Continue reading below ↓

And from one Pinay baller to another, coach Mau vowed the Gilas Women can count on her.

"I'm here to support all the way, in winning and more so in losing. We have a big mountain to climb again come 2023 but I believe we will come more prepared and better than this one," she said. "I'm very proud of each and every one of you, from the support staff to the coaches, especially to all players who sacrificed so much to give us this moment of pride and honor."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.