Pontejos, Castillo wax hot as Gilas Women beats India to avoid relegation

NO relegation here.

Gilas Pilipinas Women finished its campaign in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup on a high note, snaring seventh place with an inspiring 74-70 victory over India on Friday morning (Manila time) at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Janine Pontejos and Khate Castillo caught fire, combining for 11 triples to rescue the Filipinas from being relegated from Division A and stop a run of lopsided loses to powerhouse teams China, Australia, and Taiwan.

Pontejos buried four triples for her 22 points, to go with five rebounds and two assists, while Castillo sizzled with her 22 points on a blazing 7-of-11 clip from downtown as the Philippines got its first win in the tournament.

The duo conspired in a big 21-point third-quarter turnaround when Gilas Women hit five treys and grabbed a 55-49 lead after falling behind by 10 points early on.

India, however, refused to back down, trimming the lead to just two, 67-65, after a bucket from Stephy Nixon, before Castillo snuffed those hopes with back-to-back triples to restore order at 73-65 with 2:28 left in the game.

Gilas Women ended the game on a 15-of-39 clip from deep, while also punishing India for its 22 turnovers and turning it to 25 points in the Philippines' favor.

Afril Bernardino also played big for the Philippines, doing it all with her nine points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and four blocks to cap off another superwoman effort from the three-time UAAP MVP.

The win was a repeat of the Filipinas' 92-78 conquest over the Indians in the battle for seventh place in the 2019 edition of the continental tilt.

This time, India will be relegated to Division B for the 2023 offing.

Pushpa Senthil Kumar topscored for India with 15 points and 12 rebounds as the team sorely missed the services of top rebounder Navaneetha Pattemane Udayakumar.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 74 - Pontejos 22, Castillo 22, Bernardino 9, Clarin 8, Castro 4, Nabalan 3, Tongco 3, Cabinbin 3, Fajardo 0, Prado 0, Cayabyab 0.

INDIA 70 - P. Senthil Kumar 15, S. Senthil Kumar 12, Limaye 10, Kumari 10, Masilamani 9, Arvind 7, Nixon 7, Rani 0, Yadav 0.

Quarters: 13-19, 34-39, 55-52, 74-70.

