Karl-Anthony Towns visits Manny Pacquiao in training

COUNT Karl-Anthony Towns as one of Manny Pacquiao's many fans.

While busy training in Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California, Manny Pacquiao has welcomed a few visitors into his practices as he gears up for his upcoming bout.

Last week, it was NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and pop star apl.de.ap. Now, it’s Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns coming over to meet him.

KAT gifted Pacman a jersey, then took a photo with his championship belt and gloves.

Karl-Anthony Towns was proud to meet Manny Pacquiao

Towns shared the moment in his social media account, sharing a gallery of some snapshots taken during the meeting.

“Had the opportunity to meet the legend work,” he said on Twitter, tagging Pacquiao on the post.

Since the beginning of the month, Team Pacquiao has been based in the United States as the legendary boxer preps for his match against Errol Spence Jr., happening on August 22, Philippine time, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earlier this week, WBO World Bantamweight Champ Johnriel Casimero also stopped by in the gym to show support.

