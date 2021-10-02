Thirdy Ravena’s art advisor? None other than Bigboy Cheng

ON THE day of the first game in his sophomore season with San-En NeoPhoenix, Thirdy Ravena unveiled a personal website at — where else — thirdyravena.com.

As you can expect from a project like this, it’s packed with artfully shot photos in a modern web layout. A grid of sponsors brackets the bottom of the page, while a shopping cart icon in the corner tantalizingly hints at things to come.

In the brief “About” section, Ravena also talks about his life beyond the hardcourt.

There, he reveals that he’s an art collector, with his first piece a Michael Cacnio-sculpted brass basketball that he gifted to himself when he graduated high school.

What Thirdy Ravena looks for in art

Ravena also said that DJ, sneaker collector, and art impresario Bigboy Cheng is his advisor “when it comes to exploring various art forms and artists.”

Cheng is also the owner of the Secret Fresh art gallery in San Juan. He has an outsize social media presence as a sneaker and streetwear collector.

“For Thirdy,” writes the website, “looking for and buying an art does not require a specific feeling; rather, it should evoke a certain emotion to remind him of a certain time in his life.”

It adds: “Or it could simply just be, buying a piece of art because it’s beautiful.”

Very good buying advice from Thirdy!

“‘Yung mga interest na ‘to ‘yung nagpapasaya sa akin,” Ravena is quoted ont he site. “It doesn’t make my life bland. Parang ang sarap mabuhay when you hear a song na sobrang ganda for the first time, or when you see a really nice art piece na talagang alam mo ‘yon? Nakuha ‘yung emotion mo.”

Another reveal from Thirdy? He owns, “more or less”, 500 pairs of sneakers.

Today, October 2, sees a Ravena vs. Ravena battle in the B.League, as Thirdy’s NoePhoenix faces off against Kiefer’s Shiga Lakestars at 4:05 p.m. today.

