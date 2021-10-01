Here are the dates to remember as B.League campaign begins

THE Japanese B.League has just kicked off, and of course, fans here are highly anticipating the showdowns between the Pinoy imports in the 2021-2022 season.

Eight Pinoy players are going to be suiting up for different teams.

Thirdy Ravena is jumpstarting his sophomore year with the San-En Neophoenix. Meanwhile, his brother Kiefer finally put on the Shiga Lakestars kit after months of negotiations about his status in the PBA.

Former TNT stalwart Bobby Ray Parks will be tested with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins while college stars Dwight Ramos, Kobe Paras, and Javi Gomez De Liano hope to go deep with Toyama Grouses, Niigata Albirex, and Ibaraki Robots, respectively.

In the second division, Juan Gomez De Liano plays for Earthfriends Tokyo Z while Kemark Carino suits up the Aomori Wats.

The first Pinoy act to look forward to would be San-En and Shiga's Ravena vs. Ravena matchup coming this weekend on October 2 (Saturday) and 3 (Sunday).

Up next would be a back-to-back 'Battle of Katipunan' between Ateneo's Thirdy and University of the Philippines forward Kobe Paras on October 9, and Kiefer versus Javi on October 10.

Then Dwight Ramos meets Bobby Ray Parks for the first time on October 17 while Javi and Thirdy clash again on the 23rd.

It's a faceoff of PBA stars as well as Kiefer duels Ray Parks on October 24 when Shiga takes on Nagoya. Parks will next face his brother Thirdy on the 27th.

Meanwhile, a never-seen-before battle will take place as Dwight plays Thirdy from the opposite side of the court on November 13, before the breakout Gilas star faces Kiefer on December 11.

A rematch between Parks and Ramos should take place on the 18th, before Kiefer takes on Paras on Christmas Day.

The matchups will continue onto next year. Check out the full list schedule of all Pinoy players in the B.League here.

B.League schedule for Division 1 Pinoy imports

