The great comeback: Pau Fajardo takes talent to showbiz

THE EX-FIANCEE of Ginebra star Scottie Thompson surprised the internet after revealing that she’s taking a new venture, entering showbiz.

Just last June, Fajardo was caught in the middle of a personal controversy after the news about Thompson’s secret wedding to Tiktok influencer Jinky Serrano was leaked.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

She kept her silence for a while, until Fajardo aired an official statement via Instagram post, requesting the public and her supporters to move on from the issue.

The following month, Alvin Torno Management announced their acquisition of Fajardo.

Continue reading below ↓

In a social media post, Fajardo was seen snapping a photo with Torno and Vic Del Rosario of Viva Entertainment.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pau Fajardo feels 'blessed'

Through an Instagram story, Pau shared that she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“Blessed to be part of your family,” she said, tagging Torno.

Fajardo and Thompson got engaged last January after an eight-year relationship. The PBA MVP, meanwhile, got married to Serrano last June.

At the time of this writing, Fajardo has already surpassed Thompson’s following on Instagram, with 226,000 followers.

In her last statement she swore: “Don’t worry, I will be better.”

Looks like she made good on her promise.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.