Outpouring of support from PBA WAGS as Pau Fajardo speaks up

GIRLS support girls.
Pau Fajardo may have lost a man, but her girl friends have got her back.
As she issued a statement via Instagram to set things straight for the first and last time, love and support from wives and girlfriends of PBA players flooded the comments section.
"Padaba taka [I love you], always," said Kayesha Chua, the fiance of Aljon Mariano. (Chua had also spoken up about the matter in her own lengthy Instagram post.)
Selina Dagdag-Alas, Kevin's wife and courtside reporter, said, "Clothing you in prayers, Pau."
Another close friend, MM Belarmino, who happens to be Kevin Ferrer's fiance, wrote: "Love you forever!"
TOTGA
RR Enriquez, the partner of retired cager JJ Helterbrand, left a little message that praised Fajardo's professionalism in the midst of the very controversial issue.
"I must say that you handle it in a very classy way! You are the definition of 'The One That Got Away'," she said, in a reply that would boost anyone's confidence.
The wife of Scottie's teammate Japeth Aguilar, Cassy Naidas-Aguilar, also weighed in. "You're beautiful inside and out, you'll get through this," she commented. "Stay strong!"
