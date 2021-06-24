Outpouring of support from PBA WAGS as Pau Fajardo speaks up

GIRLS support girls.

Pau Fajardo may have lost a man, but her girl friends have got her back.

As she issued a statement via Instagram to set things straight for the first and last time, love and support from wives and girlfriends of PBA players flooded the comments section.

"Padaba taka [I love you], always," said Kayesha Chua, the fiance of Aljon Mariano. (Chua had also spoken up about the matter in her own lengthy Instagram post.)

Selina Dagdag-Alas, Kevin's wife and courtside reporter, said, "Clothing you in prayers, Pau."

Another close friend, MM Belarmino, who happens to be Kevin Ferrer's fiance, wrote: "Love you forever!"

RR Enriquez, the partner of retired cager JJ Helterbrand, left a little message that praised Fajardo's professionalism in the midst of the very controversial issue.

"I must say that you handle it in a very classy way! You are the definition of 'The One That Got Away'," she said, in a reply that would boost anyone's confidence.

The wife of Scottie's teammate Japeth Aguilar, Cassy Naidas-Aguilar, also weighed in. "You're beautiful inside and out, you'll get through this," she commented. "Stay strong!"

