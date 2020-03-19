ProtectVico trends on Twitter as netizens rally around mayor

SINCE the imposition of community lockdown, Mayor Vico has been implementing a few “slam-dunk moves” , as SPIN.ph labeled them, to help out Pasigueños in this time of pandemic.

Today, netizens are rallying around the city mayor against perceived attacks and criticism.

User @fitz_gerald47 even listed down these personalities who’ve volleyed criticism against Sotto’s actions. The list includes broadcaster Noli de Castro, cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles, and OWWA deputy executive director Mocha Uson.

Many of the memes referenced that scene from the 2013 flick Four Sisters and a Wedding, where Angel Locsin dragged Mocha Uson to the floor and out of a restaurant.

Sotto’s mother Coney Reyes also starred in the film.

Other netizens referenced pop culture.

SPIN.ph even got dragged into the fray when a user took issue with our caption.

For one enterprising user, there’s merch, with the tagline “Virus Ka Lang, Mayor Ako.”

Much of the official (that is, national government) criticism against Vico stemmed from his use of tricycles and other non-four-wheeled means to transport medical frontliners. Many users rose to his defense:

One tweet screencapped what appears to be the mayor’s reply to a Facebook post on just ignoring the “trolls” and focusing on the job at hand.

A good lesson for all of us.