PBA 3x3-bound Jason Brickman salutes mentor Jimmy Alapag

AS HE suits up for Meralco's 3x3 team, Fil-Am gunner Jason Brickman takes a moment to recall his biggest takeaways under the watch of coach Jimmy Alapag.

Alapag, one of the best point guards in the league, was a late game-changer for the Bolts during his last season in the PBA, way back in 2016.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Then, when the gunner traded his jerseys for a coach's suit, he acted as Brickman's mentor in San Miguel Alab.

Even if his season there was abruptly cut short, Brickman quickly emerged as one of the team's most promising leaders.

When he failed to meet the submission deadlines for requirements for Fil-foreigners int his year's draft, Brickman was acquired by Meralco for its 3x3 team earlier this week.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 29-year-old knows that he needs to make the most of this opportunity to make his mark in the PBA.

"I thought that it was a great opportunity to play for Meralco — a great organization in the PBA — and get a chance to play in front of the fans here in the Philippines. Hopefully it can lead to me one day playing in the PBA 5-on-5," he said in an interview with the Bolts' communications team.

He revealed that he chose the Bolts since it has a reputation of fostering some of the league's most notable playmakers... among them, his old coach Jimmy Alapag.

"Some of great point guards that have played for the Bolts. I know coach Jimmy played there," he said.

Brickman recalled the biggest takeaways he got from his mentor. The commendable on-court direction of the 'Mighty Mouse' topped his list.

The 29-year-old said, "His leadership, I think that's the biggest thing. He's always encouraging me to be more vocal and be a leader on the floor as the point guard. So seeing his leadership as the head coach and trying to bring the team together every opportunity, those were the biggest things I learned from him."

Continue reading below ↓

In a previous interview, Alapag was confident that Brickman would make waves in the PBA, just as he did with Alab.