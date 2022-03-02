WATCH: Mayor Vico makes easy basket in local Pasig court

EVERY chance he gets, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto indulges in his love for basketball.

But while he had to hold off in the midst of the pandemic restrictions, his touch at the basket doesn't look like it's rusted. Even when he's just casually doing the inspection rounds for projects in his city, whenever there's a ring, he has to shoot.

On a video clip shared on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the millennial Mayor was dared to a challenge in a local court as he was keeping an eye on his 'Oplan Kaayusan' project in Barangay Kalawaan. The six-footer mayor handily accepted.

In his caption, he wrote: "Papalitan natin 'yung bola... kung ma-shoot," he wrote in the caption.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Avid player Vico Sotto makes a basket

On the clip, the videographer could be heard saying, "Papalitan daw yung bola, testing daw si Mayor Vico Sotto kung makaka-shoot."

"Kung ma-shoot," Sotto replied, before swishing in a jumper.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ay ang galing talaga, ilang beses ko na rin itong navideohan si mayor talaga, kung makakahawak ng bola, laging nakaka-shoot," the videographer said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Looks like that local court is about to get some new basketballs from the Pasig mayor. Sheesh.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.