Fresh off Thailand, Mylene Paat up for leadership role in Chery Tiggo

MORE pressure? Mylene Paat says no problem.

After a solid stint at the Volleyball Thailand League earlier this month, the 27-year-old spiker says she's up for a leadership role in Chery Tiggo.

After just one season in Thailand, she earned 'best scorer' honors after steering club Nakhon Ratchasima to a bronze-medal finish.

And now, she's taking her game home with Chery's title defense in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mylene Paat accepts challenge facing Chery Tiggo

Paat made 10 markers in a losing effort as Chery lost to Cignal, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 on Wednesday night's opening game. Dindin Santiago-Manabat led the Crossovers with 14 points.

"Gagawin kong challenge 'yon. If ever bantayan ako, targetin ako, kasi mas maganda buhay 'pag may challenge," she said.

Paat knows that her foreign stint has granted her the intangibles.

"In my career [in Thailand], sobrang na-boost 'yung confidence ko, 'yung composure inside the court, and leadership, which is 'yun ang kailangan ng team namin," she continued. "Ginawa ko naman kanina kaso na-short ako."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.