Daquis, Cignal send Chery Tiggo crashing in fiery PVL debut

RACHEL Anne Daquis and Angeli Araneta led Cignal to a stunning triumph over Chery Tiggo, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, to start its campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on a high note.

The veteran pair combined to steady the ship for the HD Spikers in the fourth set, delivering four of the team's last six points to clinch the reversal over the defending champions at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Daquis fired 14 points off four blocks while Araneta got 11 of her 12 markers off hits.

Ces Molina also nabbed 16 points built on 13 attacks, two service aces, and one block, while Ria Meneses imposed her presence at the net, blocking six attacks to wound up with 11 markers in the impressive Cignal debut.

Gel Cayuna was also integral in the Cignal triumph as she got five points and 18 excellent sets in the victory as she anchored her side's pullaway from a close 16-15 affair to a commanding 24-17 lead in the fourth set.

"Sobrang happy ako sa group na ito kasi alam nila kung kailan sila dapat mag-adjust and alam namin na sobrang dami pa ring kulang kasi nagsisimula pa lang yung laban," said coach Shaq delos Santos.

It was a tough first outing for the Crossovers which relied heavily on Dindin Santiago-Manabat who put up 14 points.

Mylene Paat, fresh from her stint in the Volleyball Thailand League, added 10 markers before cramping up late in the losing effort as the Chery Tiggo squad pined for cohesion -- one that was evident in its 36 miscues in the match.

