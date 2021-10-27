Mom Mozzy bares Ravena sibs' 'go-getter attitude' comes from from Manong Kiefer

HAVING been raised by parents who are both athletes, it is no shocker that siblings Kiefer, Thirdy, and Dani Ravena were disciplined to be goal-oriented as well.

Mom Mozzy, a former volleyball dynamo, and dad, Coach Bong, did their fair share of honing the three into the skilled, good-natured athletes that they are now.

Earlier this year, Manong Kiefer landed himself a stint with Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League, a year after his younger brother blazed a trail for the Filipinos with his stint in San-En NeoPhoenix.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Meanwhile, Dani was just named the new captain of the Ateneo Lady Eagles — the first ever Pinoy libero to do so.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Competitiveness of Kiefer Ravena passed on to the rest of the sibs

"We're the kind of parents na kahit the idea is unbelievable, we always encourage them to try, and believe in hard work," Mozzy told SPIN Life. "For Manong and Thirdy, we just always tell them to just see where basketball takes you."

Of course, former PBA player Bong had a hand in kickstarting their interest in the game. But soon after they learned the basics of the sport, the brothers kept the ball rolling, so to speak, on their own.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Nagsimula nung bata sila, ganon nga, laro laro lang sa bahay, tapos naging teammates sa La Salle Greenhills, tapos Ateneo, tapos nagkasama sa National team, at ngayon nasa Japan na. Amazing how things that you never saw coming unfold into reality," she continued.

Mozzy's motherly guidance nurtured their personalities on and off the court, but if there's one thing she credits to Kiefer, it was flat-out competitiveness.

Continue reading below ↓

"We were just here to [oversee], but we let them be. 'Yung ugali nila na lahat competitive, kay Manong lahat nanggaling yon," she said.

"Very natural sa kanya 'yung aspect na 'yon. Simula bata yan, two or three years old, kaya nang maligo, magbihis mag-isa, he's been on his own. Meanwhile, si Thirdy, medyo baby-baby pero eventually, naging tough din. It built his character."

Continue reading below ↓

Mozzy added: "Kief as a kuya, 'yun talaga siya, sa kanya nila natutunan 'yang competitive attitude, that's for sure."

In eight games, Kiefer has averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 boards, 5.2 assists, and team-high 2.0 steals. The younger Ravena, on the other hand, has tallied 12.6 markers, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 dimes, and 1.1 steals per game.

They also also have 1-1 on the sib-versus-sib scorecard from the B. League opener weekend. The pair will face each other again by January of 2022.

Manong also celebrates his 28th birthday today as Shiga Lakestars faces Kawasaki Thunders, vying for their seventh win.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.