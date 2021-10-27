Kawasaki rolls past Shiga to spoil Kiefer Ravena's 28th birthday

KAWASAKI Brave Thunders spoiled Kiefer Ravena's 28th birthday and blew out the Shiga Lakestars, 91-74, in the 2021-22 B.League season Wednesday at Ukaruchan Arena.

Kiefer Ravena B.League update

Naturalized center and former Petron import Nick Fazekas led the attack for the visitors with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as Kawasaki sent Shiga back to earth with this 17-point thumping.

The Filipino guard ended with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting as the Lakestars fell to a 6-3 card.

Kawasaki broke away early, taking a 13-0 start to set the tone for the game before slowly pulling away from the hosts, with Ryusei Shinoyama capping off a 13-4 blitz to open the third frame and erect a 59-40 lead.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Balanced was the Brave Thunders' attack with Jordan Heath tallying a double-double of 13 points, 11 boards, and two dimes, Pablo Aguilar nabbing 12 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, and Yuma Fujii having 10 points, five assists, and two steals.

Continue reading below ↓

It was a masterclass from Kawasaki, shooting 50-percent from the field and winning the battle of the boards, 46 to 28, as it improved to a 6-3 record.

Ovie Soko carried Shiga with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Novar Gadson came off the bench with 17 points and eight boards.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Lakestars will take a 10-day breather before facing the Chiba Jets at Funabashi Arena on Nov. 6 and 7.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.