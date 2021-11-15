Malia Bambrick notches 10 in Pepperdine's first win of the season

SAFE to say, the Pepperdine University Women's Basketball can rely on their starting guard Malia Bambrick.

The Filipino-American starter showed consistency in steering her team to their first win of the season on Monday morning (Philippine time), firing 10 points, four rebounds, and two dimes in the Waves' 67-48 win against Eastern Washington in the 2021-22 US Women's NCAA season conference, in Malibu, California.

Bambrick is again the second best scorer of the team, after Eve Braslis with 15, and is one of the three players with double figures.

Malia Bambrick posts solid contributions to Pepperdine

In their loss to UCLA last week, she notched 17 markers, three boards, and an assist.

Their victory today bolstered Pepperdine's record to 1-1 in the season, and a 4-0 personal record over East Wash.

Bambrick, who stands at 5-foot-10, has a Filipino mother, and has always been vocal about wanting to visit the Philippines and suit up for Gilas.

"My mom is Filipino, she was born there before she moved to the US. I've also been there once when I was a baby but I haven't been able to go back since, I'm excited when I can go back again, now that I'm older," she told SPIN Life.

With the help of Fil-Am Nation Select, she's still working on her Filipino passport, for national team eligibility concerns.

"The process was a little long, just trying to figure out the proper steps of what's needed to be done, but coach Cris [Gopez, founder of the organiztaion] helped me a lot in making sure I had everything I needed," she said.

"It's honestly a huge honor to be able to have the opportunity to represent your country, that's something I really want to be able to do, and it is also for my family," she added.

As she plays her senior year in the stateside, she wanted to banner the Filipino talent there as well.

"I don’t think there’s a better feeling that being able to represent your country while playing the sport you love," she said.

Bambrick and the Waves return to action on November 20, facing UC Santa Barbara.

