Gilas prospect Malia Bambrick's 17 points for naught as Pepperdine loses to UCLA

FILIPINO-American Malia Bambrick shone as one of the few bright spots for Pepperdine University Women's Basketball in the opener of the brand-new season of the 2021 US Women's NCAA.

The 5-foot-10 starting guard fired 17 points, three rebounds, and an assist to become the second highest scorer for the Pepperdine Waves, next to Ally Stedman, who tallied 28 markers.

Their effort, however, wasn't enough to defeat Top 20 team UCLA Bruins. The game eventually ended at 78-69, with the Waves tasting its first loss at 0-1.

Pepperdine hopes to improve its 5-18 record from last full season.

Malia Bambrick committed to Gilas

Senior guard Bambrick has previously expressed interest in joining the national team, and is currently fixing her Filipino passport.

"Yes, Malia is committed to Gilas, and is working on her passport already," Gilas head coach Patrick Aquino told SPIN Life.

A few months ago, she attended one of the Fil-Am showcase for Gilas Women in California, which coach Pat organized with organization Fil-Am Nation Select.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bambrick is one of the 18 identified players with Filipino roots playing in the US Women's NCAA. Alongside her are the likes of Ella Patrice Fajardo, a homegrown talent playing for Fairleigh Dickinson, and Kayla Padilla of the University of Pennsylvania.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.