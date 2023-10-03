Tony Labrusca? No, it's MarkTzy

MarkTzy is one of the most promising pro players in the MLBB Development League or MDL Philippines and is in the running for becoming the MDL Season 2 MVP. During the opening match of Day 2 Week 5 of MDL PH Season 2, MarkTzy closed Game 1 against Blacklist with a 7-2-6 KDA, propped by a Maniac streak when his Lancelot deleted 4 out of 5 enemies from the map after RRQ PH lost the Lord fight. Game 2 saw deja vu when MarkTzy's Lancelot ended the series with a 5-0-4 KDA, earning him the title of Series MVP.

MarkTzy's clutch mechanics and consistency on the battlefield are reflections of his self-discipline in real life.

"Maaga po ako gumigising every day. Morning person po ako. Pagkagising ko, tinitiklop ko po yung hinigaan ko, then nagwo-work out po ako," MarkTzy tells SPIN.ph.

Early on in his life, MarkTzy was trained by his mother to be independent and disciplined at home. No one has to remind him to pick up after himself, wash the dishes, wake up early, or clean his bedroom. At a young age, MarkTzy even strived to make his own money by reselling designer perfumes and sneakers. These are habits he brought with him when he started living in a boot camp.

But it wasn't smooth sailing for him when he initially asked his mother if he could become a professional esports athlete.

"At first, ayaw niya po talaga eh. Talagang nagmakaawa pa po ako... Kasi hindi niya rin po naiintindihan yung... Itong esports. Until, yun. May mga na-achieve na po. May napakita pong magagandang resulta," said MarkTzy.

At school, the 21-year-old is an athletic heartthrob who plays badminton, volleyball, and basketball. He recently graduated senior high at New Era University and intends to take up B.S. Psychology.

"Iyon po kasi ang profession ng mother ko," said MarkTzy, indicating his reverence for his mom.

MarkTzy and his rise in esports

Before he was recruited by RRQ, MarkTzy played for Rumble Royale under the auspices of Mobile Legends impresario, Dogie. He was one of the first players to live inside Dogie's boot camp in Pampanga in 2019.

"Naging player po ako ni Boss Dogs sa Rumble Royale. Nag-qualifiers din po kami. Dapat pasok na rin po sa kami sa MPL kaso tinalo po kami niya nina V33Wise, which is yung Dream High po," said MarkTzy.

MarkTzy with his teammates, including esports superstar Renejay Barcarse (in red) in 2019 during the Cyber Legends Tournament in SM Pampanga.

He was 18 years old at that time. After their fateful defeat in the hands of the Royal Duo, it was another familiar face who conspired to put MarkTzy on the esports path. Bonchan pulled strings to get MarkTzy into The Nationals under Team STI.

"Babalik na dapat ako sa school, then bigla po, pina-contact ako nila Bonchan para mag-represent sa The Nationals para sa STI. Dati po, kalaro ko sa ranked games sa Mobile Legends: Bang Bang si Coach Bonchan. Tapos, siguro po, nakitaaan niya po ako ng potential," said MarkTzy.

As he said this, his voice grew softer, evidently shy and afraid to sound boastful.

But his parents wanted him to prioritize school, so he paused his esports dreams for a while and continued studying until he graduated from senior high.

After he graduated, it was time to prove himself in esports. He eventually convinced his mom to allow him to pursue his passion.

"Nag-produce lang po akong magandang resulta sa mga tournaments po... Nag-earn din po ng pera kahit pa paano," said MarkTzy.

He didn't expect his mom to allow him at all, but he was overjoyed when he finally got her permission. He started playing against the stars he looked up to.

The feeling was ineffable.

"At first, for fun lang. Until sumali po ako sa mga tournaments, katulad po nung sa Just ML. Tapos parang nakakasabay po ako sa mga pro noong dati. Inisip ko, why not i-pursue ko po? Kasi parang may potential naman po."

MarkTzy looks up to his stars

Even as a promising jungler in the MDL, MarkTzy still gets awed by the pro players he looks up to.

MarkTzy considers Pheww as his paragon.

"Si Pheww po talaga idol ko..."

He was lost for words and could not believe he and his idols now share nearly the same spotlight in esports. But the allure of the MPL still evokes a burning passion in MarkTzy.

"Gigil din po ako. Parang... Sana makarating din po kami sa MPL," he quietly tells SPIN.ph.

With a deep hero pool of high-mechanic Assassins such as Lancelot, Hayabusa, Helcurt, and Ling, it's not far-fetched to think that MarkTzy could break out into the MPL scene very soon.

But the fiercely loyal jungler hopes it would still be RRQ that takes him there. When we asked him what team he wanted to join in the MPL, he hesitated and said "Wala pa po."

He considers for a moment, then adds, "Sana makapasok rin po ang RRQ sa MPL."

With consistency, discipline, and his family's support, MarkTzy's dream of being counted among the legends such as Pheww, Yellyhaze, and V33Wise is on the horizon. MarkTzy is a rising star in the esports scene, and everyone should expect his inevitable ascent.