Marc Pingris salutes former San Mig pal JDV's retirement

HAVING won four championships together under the San Mig Coffee, it's not surprising that Marc Pingris and Joe Devance have a friendship like no other.

The two were also part of the Mixers' 'Big Three' with now-Rain or Shine veteran James Yap, and as JDV announced his retirement a few days ago, departing Ginebra, that leaves Yap as the only active player among the trio.

Pingris was the first one out of the league after hanging up his jersey this time last 2021, and a year after, it's Joe Devance's turn.

As tributes poured in for the 16-year career of the El Paso native, Pingris' 'short-but-sweet' message stood out.

Ping has message for Joe Devance in Spin.ph comment section

"Congrats bro! Salamat sa pinagsamahan natin!" the stalwart from Pozzorubio, Pampanga wrote in the comments of SPIN.ph's breaking news story.

Little was said, but message hit deep, especially since they shared a Grand Slam together.

