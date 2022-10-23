Marc Pingris grateful for Mavs’ participation in charity game vs. PBA Motoclub

THE MAJOR crossover has finally happened.

Past and present professional players of the PBA Motoclub faced the YouTube stars of Mav's Phenomenal on Saturday at the San Juan FilOil Arena.

The pros made sure to show their deep experience, defeating the young Mav's, 82-75, to win a P300,000 worth of cash prize.

The PBA Motoclub — including Marc Pingris, Rico Maierhofer, JJ Helterbrand, KG Canaleta, Sol Mercado, Doug Kramer, and Ronald Tubid — donated their reward money to the patients of National Children’s Hospital.

The FilOil EcoOil Centre, with the capacity of 6,000 seats, was definitely at full house at the time, even if the game started late.

With full attendance, an arena filled with laughter, and fans seeing their social media and television idols in person, it was a showmatch to remember.

"Basta nakakatuwa. Anuman ang resulta ng laro, ang importante dito ay nakatulong kami, at marami pa kaming napasaya,” Pingris told SPIN.ph. ”Ito na 'yung life after PBA.”

How to the PBA Motoclub vs. Mavs Phenomenal match came about

In the middle of a casual conversation during one one of the motorcycle club's out-of-town expeditions last month, Pingris, Maierhofer, and Helbterbrand came across a netizen comment suggesting a collab between them and the online famous Mavs Phenomenal Basketball.

From ere, Pingris made a very casual invite: "Sa Mavs, PM niyo kami, laro tayo."

To their surprise, the camp reached out to them via private message.

"Hindi nga namin gaano kakilala yung Mavs, naririnig-rinig lang, pero sabi namin, sige subukan natin, tapos, ayun, pumayag sila," recalled Pingris.

The rest is showmatch history.

"Laking pasasalamat talaga namin sa Mavs Phenomenal, kay coach Mavrick Bautista, malaking bagay ito, ang totoo niyan, hindi pa ito ang huli."

