    PBA Motoclub shows glimpse of prime in holding off Mav's Phenomenal

    by Kate Reyes
    John Wilson PBA Motoclub vs Mav's Phenomenal
    John Wilson proves he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    THE PBA Motoclub showed a glimpse of their old selves to a tough Mav's Phenomenal, 82-75, in a charity game that finished Sunday midnight at the FilOil Arena in San Juan.

    PBA Motoclub vs Mav's Phenomenal recap

    John Wilson showed the Youtube stars of trainer Mavrick Bautistas how it's done, scoring eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter where the retired PBA players did enough to hold off the promising amateurs.

    Sol Mercado and Sunday Salvacion heated up early, putting up 12 points each to lead the PBA Motoclub in scoring.

    Marc Pingris PBA Motoclub vs Mav's Phenomenal

      John Wilson proves he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

