PBA Motoclub shows glimpse of prime in holding off Mav's Phenomenal

THE PBA Motoclub showed a glimpse of their old selves to a tough Mav's Phenomenal, 82-75, in a charity game that finished Sunday midnight at the FilOil Arena in San Juan.

PBA Motoclub vs Mav's Phenomenal recap

John Wilson showed the Youtube stars of trainer Mavrick Bautistas how it's done, scoring eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter where the retired PBA players did enough to hold off the promising amateurs.

Sol Mercado and Sunday Salvacion heated up early, putting up 12 points each to lead the PBA Motoclub in scoring.

