'World yet to see what Filipinos capable of,' says Pacquiao in message to Alex Eala

FILIPINO boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has a little something to say to young netter Alex Eala.

"The world has yet to see more of you and what we Filipinos are capable of," he wrote on Twitter in a congratulatory post.

Eala recently made history for the Philippines, becoming the first Filipino to ever win a Singles Grand Slam as she conquered the 2022 US Open Girls, defeating World no. 3 Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 6-4, at the final round.

Eala, 17, also had a perfect run, and did not drop a single set during the whole competition.

Pacquiao praises Alex Eala

"A nation of over a hundred million people take pride in your accomplishment," Pacquiao said. "My family and I salute you! Keep being an inspiration. Work hard and stay humble."

The PacMan posted this alongside a poster featuring Alex with a PH flag on it.

Before US Open glory, Eala already achieved two Grand Slams titles: the 2020 Australian Open Girls Doubles, and the 2021 French Open Girls Doubles.

