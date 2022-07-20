Pacquiao says no plan for a boxing comeback - for now

MANNY Pacquiao said he has no plans of returning to the ring.

At least for now.

"Wala naman. Sa ngayon ang alam ko nag announce na ako ng retirement," said the 43-year-old boxing great on Wednesday night during the press conference for his coming exhibition match against Korean DK Yoo at Shangri-La The Fort.

"Yun ang nasa puso ko at nasa mind ko unless magbago ang puso ko at isip ko na lumaban ulit. Pero hindi pa ako nag-iisip ng ganun."

At the moment, his focus is on his exhibition against Yoo on December 11 in Seoul, South Korea.

“I just want to make sure na maghanda ng mabuti at siguraduhin na yung kundsiyon ko ay 100 percent,” said Pacquiao.

“Gagawin din natin yung usual na ginagawa sa training kapag nagpe-prepare tayo sa isang championship fight.”

But this one has no title at stake as the match, to be fought in a two-minute limit per round, is a charity event whose proceeds will be used to help rebuild homes in the areas affected by the conflict in Ukraine, as well as Pacquiao’s housing projects in General Santos City and Saranggani.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Ito ay charity event at exhibition, hindi natin kailangan yung ganun (KO). Ang importante ay ma-entertain natin yung mga tao sa itaas ng ring,” Pacquiao added.

Yoo was quick to say he’s not certain if he can beat Pacquiao, but will try his best to give the only eighth-time world division champion a good fight especially in front of an expected partisan crowd.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.