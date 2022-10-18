Before season kicks off, Klay reveals impact of Kobe’s tribute to him and Steph

LIKE MANY of the NBA’s current crop of superstars, Klay Thompson grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. He even grew up with a closer connection to the late LA superstar than most — his dad Mychal, who was a radio announcer for the Lakers, would often take young Klay to the gym to watch Bryant up close.

Now, on the eve of the Lakers-Warriors matchup that will kick off the new NBA season, Thompson revealed that he drew inspiration from Bryant during his long, drawn-out recovery.

“During the comeback/rehab process , I continually wondered if I would be the same player I was before the injuries,” said Thompson on Instagram. “I watched this Kobe interview daily to remind myself to attack every weight room session, shooting [workout], one on one, and 5 on 5 scrimmage with the same killer instinct he brought to EVERYTHING he did.”

Thompson uploaded the clip of the interview in question, when ESPN’s Cari Champion asked Bryant back in 2016 who he thought had the same “Kobe Instinct” that he did.

At the time, Kobe paid the ultimate tribute to both Klay and Steph Curry, saying, “There’s several of them, I think, out there right now that approach the game extremely, extremely seriously. I get a kick out of watching Golden State. They seem very unassuming. Klay and Steph seem very calm and nice guys, those guys are stone-cold killers.”

Added Bryant, “They don’t care about what you think of them. They don’t care about if they make a game-winning shot or if they miss it. They’re out there to do their job and they have a very strong sense of the killer instinct.”

Klay Thompson is grateful for Kobe’s words

In his IG post, Klay continued: “I am so grateful he said these things about Steph and I. I think about these words every time I put on the Warriors uniform.”

Aside from the Cari Champion interview, Thompson also uploaded a picture of himself facing off against Kobe Bryant, as well as a signed copy of Bryant’s memoir.

“I am so thankful to be starting the season healthy and will do everything I possibly can to help this team win # 5,” finished Klay.

“LET[‘]S GET IT DUBNATION[!]” he finished, along with the hashtag #KobeandGigiforever.

The LA Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow at 10 a.m., Philippine time.

