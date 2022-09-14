WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for their sports docu on Kobe and co. ‘Redeem Team’

WILL NETFLIX’S newest NBA documentary reclaim that The Last Dance magic?

After running a multi-episode docu series on the GOAT, the streaming platform couldn’t have chosen a better subject: the 2008 “Redeem Team” that the USA fielded in the Beijing Olympics. It’s a redemption arc and underdog story all rolled into one — starring the stacked but unsteady lineup of Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul, and, yes, the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Watch The Redeem Team trailer here:

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For many younger NBA fans, The Redeem Team story is no faraway history lesson. It’s recent past, starring many players who are still active today… as well as a chance to remember Kobe in his prime, spurring the team to greatness. It features never-before-seen archives from the Olympic vaults and NBA Entertainment.

James and Wade are producing the documentary, which, as the Olympics website says, is “the first collaborative feature documentary between the International Olympic Committee and Netflix.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Redeem Team will air on October 7.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.