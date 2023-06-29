SPIN NEXT GEN: Caloy Yulo's siblings are on a path to success

[First of a series]

AT 15 years old, Karl Eldrew Yulo got his feet wet in an international tournament in the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, bagging silver in the men’s juniors in Singapore earlier this June.

The younger brother of Filipino Olympian gymnast Caloy tallied 13.775 points to tie China’s Wang Chengcheng, who eventually seized the gold.

Meanwhile, the youngest in the Yulo family, 13-year-old Elaiza, represented the country in the girls’ division.

Still a little far from where they want to be, the younger Yulos have their eyes focused on one goal –to replicate or better what their two-time world champion kuya has done.

“Mas lumalawak pa ang pangarap ko dahil sa kanya, nakikita ko na, ‘Ah, ganito pala pakiramdam pagnanalo’,” Eldrew shared.

It was Caloy who stoked the fire in him: “Dahil kay kuya [kaya ako nag-gymnastics], araw-araw ako dinadala ng lolo ko sa gym nila, lagi ako nanonood tapos dun ko din nagustuhan na mag-training, lagi akong curious.”

The love for the sport was eventually passed down to Elaiza.

Learning goes on

Eldrew also shared that his kuya Caloy was never selfish with advice.

“Minsan, tinuturuan niya ako, binibigyan niya ako ng advice tapos ina-apply ko lang,” said Eldrew.

Prior to the SG meet, Eldrew spent a month in Japan to train alongside his brother and other Olympic-level gymnasts.

“Sobrang saya ng experience ko sa Japan, marami akong nakikitang magagaling na seniors, marami akong natutunan about skills and techniques,” he said.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion speaks highly of him, but Eldrew said he’s just happy to get a glimpse of where he currently stands in the sport.

“Eldrew, a lot of coaches say, he’s going to follow or be even better than Caloy, one day,” Carrion said.

Eldrew, however, isn't thinking that far ahead. He is penciled to move to the senior’s division in 2027 and for now, he's focused on one thing: get better.

“Masaya ako dahil nakakasabay ako sa mga malalakas sa juniors,” Yulo said.