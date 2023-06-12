Eldrew Yulo wins silver medal at Asian juniors championships

ELDREW Yulo captured a silver medal on Monday night in the vault of the 16th Junior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

The 15-old brother of Olympian and former world champion Carlos Yulo tallied 13.775 in the apparatus final following scores of 13.700 and 13.850.

Wang Chengcheng of China also had a 13.775 but had scores of 14.050 and 13.500 in his vaults. Althnkhan Temirbek of Kazakhstan won the bronze with a 13.650.

Like his older brother, Yulo also trained in Japan in preparation for the Asian Championships that will also see Carlos compete in the senior event.