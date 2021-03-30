People

LOOK: Did Kai Sotto just show off a no-jump dunk?

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Smith League/Instagram, (Background) Frankie Vision/YouTube

HIS NBA G League stint may have been interrupted, but Kai Sotto is back to the grind. After a long period of radio silence, he's back on social media, too.

Amid all the turmoil of the past few months, Sotto appears eager to show that the chase to be the NBA's first homegrown Pinoy player is still on.

The 18-year-old center is currently in Cincinnati, Ohio, making waves in the Smith League Open Run. FEU's 6-foot-4 forward Cholo Anonuevo also joined him in the camp.

    The 7-foot-3 Kai (with a wingspan of 7'5") literally stood out and made it look so easy to reach out to the 10-foot rim for a standing dunk.

    Check out these photo highlights posted by the league's official page, which Kai also reposted in his Instagram account:

    You can also check out in action below in this recent upload from Frankie Vision on YouTube. Forward to the 1:20 mark.

    Last week, Kai was also spotted practicing in the courts with Andre Drummond's trainer Stanley Remy.

