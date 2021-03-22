LOOK: Kai Sotto works out with Andre Drummond's trainer

KAI Sotto isn't letting his aborted plans to play in the NBA G League prevent him from getting NBA-caliber training.

The 7-foot-3 center continued to work on his game this past weekend with trainer Stanley Remy as he continues to pursue his dream of becoming the first homegrown Filipino drafted in the NBA.

"Potential is only potential if you work hard to make it a reality. Great work this weekend @kzsotto, the sky is truly the limit," Remy wrote.

East West Private, Sotto's handlers, also snapped a photo of Sotto having a video chat with Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond after the workout.

Remy is a professional skills trainer who's worked with a multitude of NBA talents like Drummond, Hassan Whiteside, Trevor Ariza, Greg Monroe, Brandon Knight, and former NBA MVP James Harden.

Sotto is still in the US developing his skills after begging off from the Gilas Pilipinas bubble in Calamba.