Ninong RDO welcomes Kai Sotto home 

AFTER playing a promising season on the opposite side of the world, Kai Sotto is back in the Philippines.

The 7-foot-3 Pinoy, who just announced his NBA draft application on Thursday morning, was welcomed by none other PBA legend, and his own 'ninong', Ranidel de Ocampo and family.

Welcome home, Kai Sotto

In an Instagram story thread posted on Wednesday night, the wife of de Ocampo shared a gallery of photos of Sotto's visit to their family.

"Welcome home kuya Kai!" she said. "We are proud of you always. Kasama mo kami sa umpisa hanggang sa dulo."

@misisrdo on IG shared a photo of the former PBA star and Sotto holding up an Adelaide 36ers jersey.

"Enjoy your short, well-deserved vacay with dad, mom, Erin, and Timkulit," she continued.

Last Wednesday night, Sotto also shared a story with a geotag location in La Union.

