In Australia, Kai Sotto says: 'I'm very happy to be where I am'

AT THE age of 19, Kai Sotto has already racked up those airline miles as he continues to traverse across borders and discover opportunities in his young career.

From the Philippines, he tried his shot in the United States last year, but eventually exited the G League. Now, he's begun a new phase in Australia after signing with the National Basketball League's Adelaide 36ers.

It's already been two months since the 7-foot-3 stalwart moved to the city, and so far, the Land Down Under has made him feel right at home.

"I thought it's gonna be really hard for me, but it was really easy. The way the guys, the team acceoted me for who I am is really easy and has been fun so far," he told SPIN Life in a Thursday press conference organized by TapDMV.

He added: "I'm really happy that I signed with the 36ers, and to be here in the city of Adelaide, everything's pretty much amazing, and I'm very happy to be where I am."

Kai Sotto will make his NBL debut next month

The young center is set to make his NBL debut on December 3 as the 36ers face the Perth Wildcats in their opener.

He also suited up for a single game during the preseason tourney, where he posted seven points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

Adapting to the new environment has turned out to be a surprisingly smooth ride. While he trains from Monday to Friday, he usually has his weekends all for himself.

"After practices, and Saturdays and Sundays, we have the rest of the time for ourselves. When I'm off, I just stay in my apartment, I just like to chill and eat. Sometimes, when my teammates ask if I want to go out, I just go with them," he said.

