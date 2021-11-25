Adelaide yet to discuss Kai Sotto availability for Gilas in February window

KAI Sotto believes that by pursuing his continued growth, he's serving the goals of both Gilas Pilipinas and the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

"I think I’m doing both," he said in a press conference hosted by TapDMV on Thursday. "The goal for me every day is to be 0.0001-percent better every single day, trying to make the most out of every day to get better, and stronger."

Sotto, 19, is expected to be a crucial piece in the Philippine national team in the future, all the more with the 2023 Fiba World Cup set to be jointly co-hosted by the country with Japan and Indonesia inching closer.

He understands that, but also knows that he can only be an asset for Gilas by further honing his skills, first in the NBL and hopefully in the NBA soon.

"This year, I’m just really focused on developing, and helping my team win every time I step on the court. I know when I’m doing that, I’m also preparing for this upcoming 2023 [Fiba World Cup]," said the 7-foot-3 teenager.

What he can't answer at this time, though, is his commitment to Gilas in the second window of the Asian qualifiers set in Clark this coming February 2022.

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton said the team has not started discussions on that matter yet.

"That’s something I haven’t discussed yet, and that’s something probably over my head at this point in time," he said.

The NBL season will be full swing by the time the qualifiers are held.

"Normally, when we’re in season, leagues will shut down, and you’re able to go out and participate," Bruton continued. "I know Australia is not competing at this point in time in some of these events, so that’s something that I’ll need to take up the chain, and that’s a question that needs to be asked to someone higher than me."

