Aljun Melecio grateful as he signs contract extension with Phoenix

ALJUN Melecio returns for another tour of duty with Phoenix.

The young guard out of La Salle was signed to a one-year contract extension by the Fuel Masters on Friday together with fellow sophomore Nick Demusis.

Although coming in as a third option in a backcourt that featured RJ Jazul and RR Garcia, Melecio managed to shine during his rookie season and averaged 4.8 points and 1.2 assists in a total of 23 games.

A second round pick at No. 19 overall in last year’s draft, Melecio expressed appreciation for the trust given him by Phoenix management.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Not everyone gets a chance to play in this league. Thank you coach Topex and Phoenix management for his opportunity,” Melecio posted in his Instagram account accompanied by a praying emoji.

“Thank you Lord for this blessing.”

Melecio’s representative Marvin Espiritu of EMBM (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management) was present during the signing together with Robinson and Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia.

