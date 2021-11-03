After repeat feat against Miao Li Tao, Jeremy Miado hopes he's made his mark

WHEN Jeremy Miado first drew blood over Miao Li Tao two years ago, it was the first time for some people to hear his name.

The Filipino fighter knocked out his Chinese foe with an iconic flying knee during ONE: Age of Dragons back in November 2019.

And while it it put him on the radar of the ONE Championship strawweight division, not a few wondered if it was purely a 'lucky shot.' It was his last fight before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which meant Miado had no opportunity to prove doubters wrong.

Until now, that is.

Jeremy Miado takes down Miao Li Tao once again

Making his comeback, two years later, he just proved them all that the win was no fluke.

Last week, the 28-year-old pulled of a technical knockout to go 2-0 over Miao Li Tao in ONE: NextGen.

While it was the Marrok Force trainee's first brawl in two years, compared to Miao, who had the advantage of already stepping into the ring three times in the pandemic season. The victory is also Miado's first back-to-back win in his ONE Championship career.

From the feat, the "Jaguar" hopes it would earn added respect to his name among the MMA community.

"Bagong Jeremy na ito, dapat matakot na din 'yung mga nasa division ko," he saidat a media conference on Wednesday, November 3.

From Singapore, he's already back in Bangkok, Thailand, in the Marrok Force camp, and will resume training on Monday.

"Start na ulit next week. Ganon pa rin, dito sa Marrok focused on training lang, tuwing may laban, may idadagdag lang sa gameplan. We just train anytime para ready ako kung sino man ilaban nila sakin," he said.

And alongside facing the top five in strawweight, Miado also has his eyes fixed on the belt.

"The goal talaga is to get a title shot," he said. "Kaya continue lang ngayon to improve with my BJJ [Brazilian Jiu-jitsu] and wrestling kasi pansin ko sa top five, yun 'yung armas nila, halos lahat ilalim ang key nila para manalo."

He also bared that he also wants to fight Chinese striker Banma Duoji.

"13 wins, 13 knockouts siya, gusto ko mabuild pangalan ko bago ko makaharap yung top five, gusto ko siya makalaban at magandang laban kasi parehas kaming striker," he said.

