Jeremy Miado repeats over Chinese foe in ONE card

JEREMY Miado proved that his last win against Miao Li Tao was no fluke, repeating over his Chinese foe with a technical knockout victory at ONE: NextGen on Friday in Singapore.

The Filipino strawweight unloaded a barrage of strikes that forced referee Justin Brown to call for the bell at the 50-second mark of the second round and take his first win streak in the promotion.

Costly mistake

It was a costly mistake on the part of Miao, who looked at the referee for relief but found no reprieve, opening the window for Miado's finishing flurry.

"I'm very surprised because I expected that he's going to shoot but he threw punches with me," said Miado, who looked rejuvenated in his first fight under Marrok Force Gym.

Not even an accidental groin strike in the first minute of round one could derail the momentum of Miado, who hiked his record to 10-4 and moved closer to a title shot in the strawweight division.

Miado stunned Miao in their first fight at ONE: Age of Dragons back in November 2019.

Miao fell to a 6-5 card.

