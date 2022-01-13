'Sideline muna': Jennifer Nierva embraces Thai referee comparisons

WITH MYLENE Paat currently gracing the Volleyball Thailand League, Filipino fans are tuning in to see the action.

But apart from the spectacle of seeing the Pinay suit up for club Nakhon Ratchasima, netizens also spotted a too-awesome-to-ignore resemblance between one of the league referees and National University star Jennifer Nierva.

The college standout herself was cool enough to embrace the idea.

Who is the Jennifer Nierva lookalike referee in the Volleyball Thailand League?

She retweeted one of the netizens and commented: "Hirap ng buhay siz! Kayod muna ako dito sa Thailand" — a little nod to the joke going around that it was her "sideline habang walang UAAP."

The lovely official is Angkana Wongrot, a professional referee in Thailand.

She also served as the linesman in the AVC Club Championships in October 2021, where Nierva saw action with the national team.

Post-match, the two didn't miss the chance to take a snap and show fans just how close the resemblance is.

