Unbeaten Supreme Chonburi ends Paat and Co.'s two-game streak

PLEUMJIT Thinkaow kept Supreme Chonburi E-Tech unbeaten in five matches as they turned back Mylene Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima, 19-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-23, in the Volleyball Thailand League on Wednesday.

Thinkaow, a 10-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, remained dominant at the age of 38, leading her team to its fifth straight win that tightened its hold of the solo league lead at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Sutadta Chuewulim and Kannika Thipachot, who served as imports in the Premier Volleyball League in the previous years, were also instrumental in turning back the valiant effort of Nakhon Ratchasima, led by Thai national player Karina Krause.

Nakhon Ratchasima pushed its unbeaten foe to the limit with Krause and Patcharaporn Sittisad cutting a 21-24 deficit to just one.

However, Chuewulim nailed the match-clinching attack that ended Nakhon Ratchasima's two-game winning streak.

Paat and Co. slid to 2-3 [win-loss] in sixth place behind joint fourth placers Proflex RSU VC and Khon Kaen Star VC, both with 2-2 cards.

Nakhon Ratchasima tries to regain its winning ways against seventh placer Kasetsart VC (1-3) on Sunday.

