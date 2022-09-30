Javi Gomez de Liaño on Terrafirma stint: ‘I still have to show them what I can do’

JAVI GOMEZ de Liaño is the first to admit that his first conference in the PBA was a rocky one.

“I’ve been on a slump last conference,” he told Spin.ph at the sidelines of a Mobile Legends showmatch at the Dark League Studios headquarters at Quezon City. Still, he hopes that in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup, “I can pick myself back up together and try to be more productive.”

He added: “I still have to show them what I can do.”

Terrafirma is currently in a slump of its own, with eighteen straight losses after Magnolia dashed off an endgame run to triumph over the Dyip, 100-92.

Javi Gomez de Liaño and other Terrafirma players at a Mobile Legends showmatch on Friday, September 30:

Dyip forward Aldrech Ramos — who was with de Liaño, Gelo Alolino, and 3x3 player Jeremiah Taladua at the same showmatch where the Terrafirma players fought against MLBB influencers — said to Spin.ph that he would likely sit out Sunday’s match against Rain or Shine because of an injured hand.

“Di ako makakalaro siguro. Kailangan pa mag-heal e,” he said, gesturing to his bandaged fingers. “Sabi ng doctor, mga one week.”

“Bahala na sina Javi diyan,” he jokingly said of their coming game.

