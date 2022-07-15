Javi GDL relished chance at game-winner vs SMB: 'I like being in those moments'

JAVI Gomez De Liaño displayed his best performance as a Terrafirma rookie, but the effort didn’t result in the win.

Gomez De Liaño finished with 19 points on 6-of-12 from the field on Thursday night, his best game since making the move from the Japan B.League to the PBA.

But the former University of the Philippines cager couldn’t complete his splendid play with a game-winner as he missed a lay-up in the final possession of overtime as the Dyip fell to league-leading San Miguel in overtime, 109-108.

“That was supposed to be for Calvo kaso na-deny siya,” Gomez De Liaño admitted. “I saw the opportunity na walang mapasahan ‘yung big man. Ako naman, I like being in (those) moments eh. Pinapractice ko rin ‘yun. I practice myself sa mga moments na ‘yun. I’ve been in situations like that. I was confident to take charge and to take the last shot. Short lang.”

If there is a silver lining to the loss, it is that Gomez De Liaño converted his three-point shots. Hitting only three prior to the game, Gomez De Liaño nailed two including a trey that gave Terrafirma a 103-100 lead in overtime, the first time the Dyip tasted the advantage.

“It’s really my game. Buong conference, sama talaga ng field goals ko. I’ve been adjusting. For some reason, I was just off. At least slowly, pumapasok na ‘yung tira ko sa three points. Malaking bagay ‘yun. The team has been finding that in me. I’ve been lost in the past games. At least nakadalawa ako today,” he said.

Gomez de Liano though said he would rather still win the game as Terrafirma is still in search of that elusive victory. But with his performance on Thursday, Gomez De Liano said he will work hard in the final two games to repay the trust given to him by head coach Johnedel Cardel.

“Loss is still a loss kahit dikit ‘yan or kahit tinambakan ka na. We will get straight to work tomorrow and improve the things that we can,” he said.

“I’m just going to repay back the team. Grabe ‘yung bigay sa akin na kumpiyansa ni coach John. There were times that I still have old habits coming from the B.League kasi doon, it was a tough situation for me. So now, nakalimutan ko na mataas ang expectation sa akin and they give me confidence. I just need to make the most of the opportunity given to me,” Gomez De Liano said.

