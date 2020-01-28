In a time of mourning, 'Kobesaya' is all of us

SOME basketball fans, who are still living under a cloud of tragedy with Kobe Bryant's untimely death, can wax eloquent and know exactly how to put their emotions into words.

But many need to process their grief in silence.

For a brief moment in time, Rap Patajo became famous as a comedic sketch character called "Kobesaya", thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the Lakers superstar. Early last decade, he appeared in multiple segments during PBA broadcasts.

He largely disappeared from the public eye in 2014, though he did bring his character back in a tribute episode for PBA show Sports360 in 2016.

His affinity for Bryant went beyond their similar looks. He'd been following the Black Mamba's career ever since his Slam Dunk contest appearance in 1997's All-Star Weekend. In 2016, after watching Kobe's final game in the NBA, he told Spin.ph, “When Kobe walked off the court and to the tunnel, medyo bumigat na dibdib ko.

He added: "Nung nanonood kami, medyo pigil [ang lungkot]. Pero later that night, it started to sink in."

When news of the Kobe Bryant's death hit early Monday (Manila time), SPIN Life reached out to Patajo once again, to see if he had any words to say.

He had none.

"Sorry nag-isolate lang muna ako saglit sa tao because of the incident. Bigat eh. Yun sakit na hindi ko rin kaya magsalita about anything," he said in a brief message.

We understand. And a basketball nation mourns with you.