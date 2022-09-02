Former UAAP courtside reporter graduates summa cum laude

IT’S the perfect example of beauty and brains.

Former UAAP courtside reporter Ysabelle Marie Briana Salgado Gregorio graduated summa cum laude at Ateneo De Manila University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication degree minor in Spanish Studies.

Gregorio served as correspondent for National University in UAAP Season 84.

While there may be courtside reporters or correspondents who graduated with honors in the past, rare is the case when someone from its ranks earns the highest distinction in college.

And it so happened the girl is the daughter of Jin Salgado and PBA champion coach and now TV game analyst Ryan Gregorio.

“Mana sa ina,” said the 50-year-old coach, who won three championships as coach of the Purefoods franchise from 2002 to 2010, with a grin.

Veteran broadcaster Sev Sarmenta, who also teaches and is a lecturer at the Ateneo Department of Communication, shared to Gregorio that it’s been more than a decade since the college produced a summa cum laude graduate.

