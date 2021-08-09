Ex-Foton spiker Kayla Tiangco-Williams relishes Tokyo experience

REMEMBER former Foton spiker Kayla Tiangco-Williams?

She recently graced the Olympic stage in Tokyo as a sideline reporter. And the Filipina-Jamaican star, who last saw action nearly five years ago in the Philippine SuperLiga for Foton Tornadoes (now Chery Tiggo), shared her delightful experience having reported for the Summer Games.

"One of the best experiences I have ever had," she wrote on Instagram on Monday morning, as she capped off her stay in Japan.

Tiangco-Williams added, "I’m sure I’ll reflect more on the flight home but just know I am so inspired by the athletes I’ve met & covered, grateful God brought me here safely, thankful to the amazing Olympic staff and Japanese volunteers for their hard work and hospitality and motivated to never stop dreaming."

Williams has retired as a player and is now serving as a reporter and anchor in CP24 news, a Toronto-based organization.

"Coming here to Tokyo was a dream assignment and I’m so grateful to have experienced it all first hand," she shared in a different post, revealing her delight in covering the medal matches of women's volleyball.

In 2015, Tracy was an instrumental part of the team when they won the Grand Prix conference.

She also played for Grambling State Volleyball, an NCAA Division I school in the United States.

