Fans breathe sigh of relief as Alaska lives to fight another day

AT HALFTIME, with the Aces hanging on to a slim two-point lead, players roamed the stands, giving diehard Alaska fans an opportunity to say hello or take selfies.

Merch was even thrown courtside, to the delight of spectators.

If it was to be the team's last game in the PBA, it was the least they could do for their fanbase.

But Alaska's farewell tour to the league has been extended once again as they survived the third-seeded Road Warriors, 93-79, at the PBA Governors' Cup 2022.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alaska fans buoy team spirits

From the second quarter on, the Aces took control of the game, as fans chanted "Alaska! Alaska!" all throughout the faceoff.

The team's mascot 'E.Cow', who is always in attendance during the games of the Aces, also helped hype up the crowd.

And the beloved cow will appear in at least one more game as the team faces NLEX in a do-or-die matchup on Saturday.

Continue reading below ↓

Melvin Adoptante, an Aces fan who was at the stands earlier today, said of the victory: "[M]alaking bagay po kasi mas lalo sila ginaganahan maglaro."

For Jade Sison, she said that fans really boost the team’s morale. Whenever the Road Warriors went to the charity stripe, Alaska fans turned up the volume on their boos.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Dumadagundong ang Araneta is real," she said.

“[W]ithout the fans or without that loud crowd, tapos with twice-to-beat disadvantage ang Aces, baka hindi ganoon ka-buhay ang loob ng players.”

Sison also added that it was a huge win for both the Aces and the fans as well considering this will be the team’s last game in the professional basketball league.

“[A]ng sakit din isipin na that would've been the last game ng Aces sa PBA. Fans really made sure it wasn't."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.