Alaska drags twice-to-beat NLEX into a do-or-die match

ALASKA lived to fight another day, beating second-seed NLEX, 93-79, on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum to extend their PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup quarterfinal playoff to a decider.

The seventh-seeded Aces extended their farewell season in the pro league to at least another do-or-die game behind an inspired effort led by import Mark Saint Fort, who contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds in his debut.

Jeron Teng scored 16 points while Mike Tolomia hit all his 10 points in the third quarter, where the Aces pulled away for good from the Road Warriors.

The rubber match is set on Saturday with the Aces going for a semifinal seat in their bid to win a 15th title in their final conference in the PBA.

“We didn’t want it to be our last game,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso. “What makes it harder is compared to the announcement (of the company's departure from the PBA), we are kinda closer to seeing what could possibly be the end.”

Alaska Aces find motivation

“That in itself is a challenge and a motivation on its own. We tried to use that for us to be focused even more, for us to be ready even more, and be ready even more,” Cariaso added.

Tolomia closed an 11-2 run by scoring seven straight points to open a 61-51 lead for Alaska in the third quarter.

Teng scored nine in the fourth quarter with Saint Fort buried a three-pointer to hike the lead to 84-67, the biggest in the contest.

NLEX led, 32-16, in the second period but faded from there.

Abu Tratter completed a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike DiGregorio and Yousef Taha had nine apiece. Taha also grabbed 12 boards.

“Everybody who stepped on the court came out ready today. The players were cheering for each other and that’s the difference,” Cariaso said.

Cameron Clark, the replacement of KJ McDaniels, scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while Kevin Alas had 17 points for the Road Warriors.

The scores:

Alaska 93 – Saint Fort 17, Teng 16, Tratter 12, Tolomia 10, DiGregorio 9, Taha 9, Ahanmisi 6, Bulanadi 5, Ilagan 3, Racal 3, Faundo 3, Stockton 0, Adamos 0.

NLEX 79 – Clark 25, Alas 17, Trollano 12, Rosales 7, Paniamogan 5, Quinahan 4, Nieto 3, Chua 2, Soyud 2, Ighalo 2, Miranda 0, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 12-26; 40-38; 64-55; 93-79.

