Clarkson confident of Gilas’ World Cup chances: ‘360 days. We got time to prepare’

IN FRONT of a warm and welcoming Tenement crowd, Jordan Clarkson affirmed the good news: He’ll definitely be playing in the Fiba World Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas spokesperson Sonny Barrios had previously confirmed that Clarkson had committed to join the team at least six weeks before next year’s competition, but it was good to hear it straight from JC himself.

In yet another return trip to the fabled Tenement court in Taguig, fans crowded around the balconies overlooking the hardcourt and screamed out his name. Going around the floor, Clarkson obligingly took selfies with them, and gave away signed shirts and basketballs.

Accompanying him was Taguig mayor Lani Cayetano. Through the city government, JC was donating 50 pairs of Nike basketball shoes to Tenement, while the office of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano matched his donations with 50 basketballs and 50 Clarkson shirts.

In the brief programme, Clarkson talked about the long journey he’s taken since he first visited one of basketball’s most legendary courts

Continue reading below ↓

Just staying the course, that’s what it’s about,” he said. He even gave a shoutout to Kobe Bryant, Clarkson’s teammate from his brief stint in LA. Bryant had also visited the Tenement before, and during his death, was immortalized in a hardcourt mural that made worldwide news.

Watch Now

“Kobe kind of took me under his wing,” said the Utah guard.

Continue reading below ↓

Clarkson praises Gilas teammates

On early Friday morning (Philippine time), Clarkson topscored for Gilas with 27 points. But he also praised the youngsters on the team, with a special shoutout to Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, and Dwight Ramos.

“Seeing Kai Sotto, Carl, you know those guys right there, Dwight, they’re just talented players,” he said.

There’s no doubt in his mind that they’ll be ready for the World Cup tilt next year.

“360 days. We got some time to prepare and get ready for all of that.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.