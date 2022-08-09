Clarkson committed to train with Gilas six weeks before World Cup

JORDAN Clarkson has committed to join Gilas Pilipinas for six weeks before the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios said while the Philippine team is expected to train for two months before basketball's biggest event, there won't be a problem with Clarkson joining the squad later due to his high basketball IQ.

“Siya lang ang puwedeng ma-exempt sa ganun. Walang ibang personality na may 'K' na six weeks to go, sasali,” said Barrios.

The Basketball World Cup is set Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

“He is committed for the World Cup to be available at least six weeks before the World Cup,” said Barrios during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “’Yung mga locals natin, assuming siya ang ating naturalized for the World Cup, will be together for two months by the time Jordan joins us. But that should not be a problem.”

Jordan Clarkson is taking the Gilas spot for a naturalized player. PHOTO: AP

Despite his commitment to take part in Gilas, Barrios said Clarkson’s spot in the Gilas team for the World Cup is still not cast in stone as naturalized player. Clarkson is already classified as a naturalized player, but the SBP remains in search for options for unforeseen circumstances.

Gilas had cosidered DJ Wilson and Noah Vonleh as candidates for naturalization but plans fell through after they signed with NBA teams.

“Why are we looking at having other naturalized players? A clear example is Ange Kouame. If you can put all the marbles in one [bag], at na-injured, nagkasakit, or whatever, nagka-problema sa pamilya na importante, patay ka na.

"‘Yan ang reason. Nagpapasiguro lang po tayo. Depende kung ang makuhang other naturalized eh kasing galing ni Kevin Durant, mag-iisip ka ba o ika-cast in stone mo na si Jordan. That’s what I mean,” said Barrios.

