CJ Perez family trip to New Zealand cancelled as he answers Gilas call

by Juris Salvanera
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

IT is not often that one gets an opportunity to represent his country on the biggest stage, and for CJ Perez, when duty called, he wholeheartedly answered.

However, it did not come without a price.

Perez’s wife, Sienna, shared on social media that the family had to postpone a trip to New Zealand to accommodate the San Miguel guard's national duty.

LOOK:

">https://twitter.com/sisismallsxxx/status/1672265702688866307]

“Supposed to be in NZ now for winter but had to cancel our plans for Gilas. Hopefully, we could visit during the spring before our visas expire.”

Nevertheless, Sienna praised her husband for his unwavering commitment to the national team.

“Proud of my husband’s dedication.”

    Back in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Perez was one of the bright spots in a Gilas Pilipinas team that went winless in the tournament. In five games, the high-flyer out of Lyceum averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

    Now, the SMB star is part of the 12-man Gilas squad that is currently in Europe to continue preparing for the World Cup which will commence this August.

